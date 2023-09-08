Auswide Bank Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.21 (ASX:ABA)

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Auswide Bank Ltd provides various personal and business banking products and services in Australia. The company accepts personal and business accounts, and term deposits; cash management; and home, car, personal, home renovation, and business loans, as well as overdrafts. It also offers consumer lending; credit cards; self managed superannuation fund accounts; and home, car, caravan and trailer, boat, and travel insurance products.

