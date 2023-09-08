Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) Head to Head Analysis

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augmedix and Top KingWin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $37.02 million 5.20 -$24.45 million ($0.56) -8.43 Top KingWin $3.12 million 5.29 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Top KingWin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Augmedix.

This is a summary of current ratings for Augmedix and Top KingWin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augmedix presently has a consensus target price of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 44.77%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Top KingWin.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Top KingWin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85% Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

