Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives $10.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush downgraded Atreca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atreca
Atreca Price Performance
NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Atreca has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.17.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
