Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives $10.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush downgraded Atreca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Atreca by 356.2% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 509,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 398,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atreca by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 61,550 shares in the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Atreca has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

