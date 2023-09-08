ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Declares $1.12 Final Dividend

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 1.121 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In related news, insider Damian Roche acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$59.05 ($38.10) per share, with a total value of A$354,300.00 ($228,580.65). In related news, insider Luke Randell bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$57.11 ($36.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$205,581.60 ($132,633.29). Also, insider Damian Roche bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$59.05 ($38.10) per share, with a total value of A$354,300.00 ($228,580.65). Insiders purchased a total of 12,999 shares of company stock valued at $757,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

