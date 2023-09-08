AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a £110 ($138.92) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZN. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £126 ($159.13) to £127 ($160.39) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a £133 ($167.97) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £118.95 ($150.23).

LON:AZN opened at £108.24 ($136.70) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,499.21 ($119.97) and a twelve month high of £128.28 ($162.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £167.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,447.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £112.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.80 ($0.91) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 7,484.08%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

