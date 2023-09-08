Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.78 and last traded at $51.78. Approximately 7,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 93,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.74 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 29.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Articles

