Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 6,300 ($79.57) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($68.83) to GBX 5,500 ($69.46) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($88.41) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,460 ($56.33) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,965.71 ($75.34).

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 5,166 ($65.24) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,739 ($47.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,012 ($75.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,479.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,185.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,781.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

