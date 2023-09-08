Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AINC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. Ashford has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.50). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

