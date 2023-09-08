Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

