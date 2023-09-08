Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.56% from the company’s previous close.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.24. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 85.85% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $974,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,312,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,053,009.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,318 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $100,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $974,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,312,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,053,009.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,627,500 shares of company stock worth $34,884,950 and sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

