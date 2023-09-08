Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

Shares of ASAN opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 85.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 801,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,752,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,752,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $10,160,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at $834,840,066.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,627,500 shares of company stock worth $34,884,950 and sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after buying an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Asana by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,735,000 after buying an additional 163,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 121,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

