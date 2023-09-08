Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) PT Lowered to $14.00

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

AIP opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Arteris has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.08.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 93.50% and a negative net margin of 63.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $96,898.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,043.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 16,464 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $114,260.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $96,898.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,043.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,272 shares of company stock valued at $347,199. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris during the second quarter worth $285,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth about $129,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Arteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

