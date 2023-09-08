Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Artemis Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Artemis Gold stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. Artemis Gold has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It also holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

