ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Sells $771,000.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Laura Shawver sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,767.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Laura Shawver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, August 4th, Laura Shawver sold 18,897 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $133,412.82.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Laura Shawver sold 36,281 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $257,232.29.

On Monday, July 3rd, Laura Shawver sold 26,520 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $178,214.40.

On Thursday, July 6th, Laura Shawver sold 33,510 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $212,453.40.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SPRY opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPRY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,124,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,148,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,062,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,627,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.