Armon Dadgar Sells 38,000 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,062,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,748,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,856,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,068,940.00.
- On Tuesday, August 1st, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,113,400.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,049,180.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $984,200.00.
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Armon Dadgar sold 8,856 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $234,595.44.
HashiCorp Price Performance
HashiCorp stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCP. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.
View Our Latest Research Report on HashiCorp
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144,254 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HashiCorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in HashiCorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,388,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.