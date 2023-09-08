Armon Dadgar Sells 38,000 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,062,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,748,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,856,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,068,940.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,113,400.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,049,180.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $984,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Armon Dadgar sold 8,856 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $234,595.44.

HashiCorp stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.12.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. Analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCP. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144,254 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HashiCorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in HashiCorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,388,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

