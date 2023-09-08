Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in, Casa Grande Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.
