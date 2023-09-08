Argan (NYSE:AGX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Argan Stock Up 9.2 %

Argan stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $597.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. Argan has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $141.35 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.53%.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Argan by 310.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 62.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

