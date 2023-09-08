APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM) to Issue $0.05 Final Dividend

APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

APM Human Services International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63.

Get APM Human Services International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Megan Wynne purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.81 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,988,800.00 ($1,283,096.77). In other news, insider Robert (Bob) Melia bought 89,700 shares of APM Human Services International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.80 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$161,818.80 ($104,399.23). Also, insider Megan Wynne purchased 1,100,000 shares of APM Human Services International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.81 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,988,800.00 ($1,283,096.77). Insiders bought a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,169,540 over the last three months. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APM Human Services International Company Profile

APM Human Services International Limited provides human and health services in Australia and internationally. The company offers employment services, such as job search assistance, interview preparation, resumé writing, training in specific job skills, and support for jobseekers; and on-the-job training, communicating with employers and co-workers, and assisting with the organisation of workplace modifications for individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APM Human Services International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APM Human Services International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.