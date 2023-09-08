APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM) to Issue $0.05 Final Dividend

APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63.

In other APM Human Services International news, insider Robert (Bob) Melia purchased 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.80 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$161,818.80 ($104,399.23). In other news, insider Megan Wynne bought 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$1,988,800.00 ($1,283,096.77). Also, insider Robert (Bob) Melia bought 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.80 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$161,818.80 ($104,399.23). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,540 over the last 90 days. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APM Human Services International Limited provides human and health services in Australia and internationally. The company offers employment services, such as job search assistance, interview preparation, resumé writing, training in specific job skills, and support for jobseekers; and on-the-job training, communicating with employers and co-workers, and assisting with the organisation of workplace modifications for individuals.

