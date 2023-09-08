Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) to Issue GBX 5.70 Dividend

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Apax Global Alpha Stock Performance

Shares of LON APAX opened at GBX 165.99 ($2.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £815.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 171.66. Apax Global Alpha has a 52 week low of GBX 151.70 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 194.60 ($2.46).

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

About Apax Global Alpha

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.