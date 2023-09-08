Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) to Issue GBX 5.70 Dividend

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Apax Global Alpha Stock Performance
Shares of LON APAX opened at GBX 165.99 ($2.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £815.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 171.66. Apax Global Alpha has a 52 week low of GBX 151.70 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 194.60 ($2.46).
About Apax Global Alpha
