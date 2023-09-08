Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a peer perform rating for the company.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

AIV stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.19. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.67 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 102.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 13.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 376,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 17.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 240,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 79,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

