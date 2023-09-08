Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Receives $7.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

HOUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $812.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Anywhere Real Estate has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $10.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 758,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 229,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

