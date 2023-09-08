Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $842.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $842.40.

Several analysts have commented on ANFGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,140 ($14.40) to GBX 1,080 ($13.64) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($19.58) to GBX 1,350 ($17.05) in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.04) to GBX 1,180 ($14.90) in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

