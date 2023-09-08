Analyzing Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Free Report) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Timbercreek Financial and Mr. Cooper Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timbercreek Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group $2.46 billion 1.46 $923.00 million $4.15 12.95

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Timbercreek Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Timbercreek Financial and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timbercreek Financial N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group 17.99% 7.42% 2.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Timbercreek Financial and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timbercreek Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Mr. Cooper Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $62.60, indicating a potential upside of 16.44%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Timbercreek Financial.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Timbercreek Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

