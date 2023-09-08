Analyzing Taisei (TISCY) and Its Competitors

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) is one of 124 publicly-traded companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Taisei to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Taisei and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taisei 0 0 0 0 N/A Taisei Competitors 179 1454 3155 76 2.64

As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 23.62%. Given Taisei’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taisei has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taisei N/A N/A N/A Taisei Competitors 2.42% 6.47% 2.85%

Dividends

This table compares Taisei and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Taisei pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Taisei pays out 0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 37.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taisei and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taisei N/A N/A 0.03 Taisei Competitors $1.63 billion $26.95 million 228.07

Taisei’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Taisei. Taisei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Taisei rivals beat Taisei on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics. It is also involved in the redevelopment of projects, public-private partnership/private finance initiative projects, property management, and condominium sales projects. The company was formerly known as Nippon Doboku Corporation and changed its name to Taisei Corporation in 1946. Taisei Corporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

