Analyzing Mobileye Global (MBLY) & The Competition

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) is one of 418 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mobileye Global to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mobileye Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileye Global -6.33% 3.39% 3.01% Mobileye Global Competitors -83.14% -143.72% -10.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobileye Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileye Global $1.87 billion -$82.00 million -223.94 Mobileye Global Competitors $1.99 billion $236.81 million -15.48

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mobileye Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mobileye Global. Mobileye Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

14.9% of Mobileye Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Mobileye Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mobileye Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileye Global 0 3 21 1 2.92 Mobileye Global Competitors 1948 13124 26761 669 2.62

Mobileye Global presently has a consensus price target of $47.38, suggesting a potential upside of 32.22%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 8.47%. Given Mobileye Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Mobileye Global beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc. engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. It also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a generation solution; and Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

