Analyzing Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) and Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) and Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Investors Title shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Lancashire shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Investors Title shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Investors Title pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lancashire pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Investors Title pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lancashire pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Title 9.56% 9.99% 7.30% Lancashire N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Investors Title and Lancashire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Investors Title and Lancashire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Title 0 0 0 0 N/A Lancashire 1 1 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investors Title and Lancashire’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Title $283.39 million 0.98 $23.90 million $12.76 11.52 Lancashire N/A N/A N/A $1.03 7.10

Investors Title has higher revenue and earnings than Lancashire. Lancashire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Title, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Investors Title beats Lancashire on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It also provides services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property; acts as a qualified intermediary in tax-deferred exchanges of property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction, such as drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property. In addition, it serves as an exchange accommodation titleholder for accomplishing reverse exchanges when the taxpayers decide to acquire replacement property before selling the relinquished property. Further, the company offers investment management and trust services to individuals, companies, banks, and trusts; and consulting and management services to clients to start and operate a title insurance agency. It issues title insurance policies directly and through a network of agents in 23 states and the District of Columbia, primarily in the eastern half of the United States. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business. In addition, it offers general insurance, support, insurance agent, and insurance mediation services. Lancashire Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

