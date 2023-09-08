Analysts Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

STRO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of STRO opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.86. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $8.72.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 69.71% and a negative net margin of 250.87%. Analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sutro Biopharma

In other news, insider Brunilda Shtylla sold 15,428 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $72,665.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.