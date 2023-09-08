Analysts Set Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target at $34.08

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 37,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,819,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,141,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $51,035.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 37,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,122,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,819,178 shares in the company, valued at $144,141,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 364,548 shares of company stock worth $11,340,580 in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQSP opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. Squarespace has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $34.38.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

