Analysts Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT at $48.36

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 22,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $402,001.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,542.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 22,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $402,001.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,542.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,844 shares of company stock worth $2,596,440. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 500,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.16.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

