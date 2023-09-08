Analysts Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT at $29.06

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.83, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 188,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 148,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

