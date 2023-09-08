Analysts Set Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Monday, September 4th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

ATD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.46.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$70.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$54.12 and a one year high of C$72.98.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 24.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

