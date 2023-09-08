Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Price Target at C$3.56

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.56.

A number of research firms have commented on ECN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ECN Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

TSE ECN opened at C$2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37, a current ratio of 9.65 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$589.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$2.34 and a 12 month high of C$5.26.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.2935561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

