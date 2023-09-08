Analysts Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Target Price at $103.78

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.78.
KOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KOF
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance
KOF stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $91.23.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola FEMSA
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.