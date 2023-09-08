Analysts Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Target Price at $103.78

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOFGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.78.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

KOF stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

