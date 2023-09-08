Analysts Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Target Price at $103.78

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.78.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

KOF stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

