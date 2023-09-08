Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Price Target at $147.00

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,780. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.44. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.