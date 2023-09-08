Analysts Set Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Price Target at $31.25

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bancolombia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Bancolombia Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 86.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1,934.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period.

Shares of CIB opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7727 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.