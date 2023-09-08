Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells $1,826,000.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $178.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

