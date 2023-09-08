Amgen’s (AMGN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.53.

Get Amgen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $254.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.69. The company has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.