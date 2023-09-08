American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Sells $21,718.50 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $21,718.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 625,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,403. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,458 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $10,297.98.

On Monday, July 3rd, Phyllis Gotlib sold 6,885 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $14,527.35.

AMWL opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.89. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). American Well had a negative return on equity of 29.76% and a negative net margin of 226.24%. The company had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 125,990 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 40.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 54,801 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

