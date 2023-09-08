American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) PT Lowered to $168.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AWK. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

AWK stock opened at $137.73 on Wednesday. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in American Water Works by 367.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

