American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the airline’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AAL opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,262 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.