Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Upgraded to Outperform by Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

Ambu A/S stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. Ambu A/S has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

