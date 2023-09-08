Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Laurentian cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.25 to C$24.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.78.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of ALS opened at C$20.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.53. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$16.85 and a 1-year high of C$24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$993.23 million, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.70 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.4607308 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

