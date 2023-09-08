Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
ALT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Altimmune from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altimmune
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune
Altimmune Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:ALT opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $21.62.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Altimmune
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.