Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

ALT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Altimmune from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 419,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 372,344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Altimmune by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

