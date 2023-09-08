AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFFFree Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

AltaGas Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

