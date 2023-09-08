Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,343,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799,160 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of Alphabet worth $2,110,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

