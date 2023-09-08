Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells $510,913.72 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $138.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

