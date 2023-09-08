Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Down to $37.86

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.86, but opened at $36.81. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 360,447 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth $45,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

