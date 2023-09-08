Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Allegro.eu alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu Stock Performance

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALEGF opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Allegro.eu has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37.

(Get Free Report)

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.