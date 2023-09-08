Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.
Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.
