Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATD. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$78.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.46.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ATD opened at C$70.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$68.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$54.12 and a 1-year high of C$72.98.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8797606 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.